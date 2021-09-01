Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Theory of Mind: Dogs Can Understand Human Intentions

scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs Can Tell the Difference Between Intentional and Unintentional Human Actions. Over our long shared history, dogs have developed a range of skills for bonding with human beings. Their ability to make sense of human actions, demonstrated by every “sit,” “lay down,” and “roll over,” is just one such skill. But whether dogs understand human intentions, or merely respond to outcomes, remains unclear. The ability to recognize another’s intentions – or at least conceive of them – is a basic component of Theory of Mind, the ability to attribute mental states to oneself and others, long regarded as uniquely human. Do dogs have this basic component of Theory of Mind, the ability to tell the difference between something done on purpose and something done by accident?

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Dog Training#Theory Of Mind#Scientific Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Tyla

Scientists Confirm Your Dog Actually Understands What You're Thinking

Dogs can understand human intentions, according to new research. The findings, from Gottingen University, suggest that pooches can tell the difference between deliberate actions and mistakes. Scientists add that there is growing evidence man's best friend know just how we are feeling. The study's first author Dr Britta Schunemann said:...
Petsmarthastewart.com

New Research Says Dogs Can Tell When You're Being Intentional with Them

The canines would sit or lie down when humans purposefully withheld a reward. Ask any pet owner and they'll tell you that their dogs are members of the family, and new research says that our pups understand us far more than we might realize. According to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, your dog can actually determine if you are doing something purposefully or by mistake. Researchers call this instinct "Theory of Mind" but previously thought that only humans could channel this notion. Now, with recent findings, a team of scientists found out that dogs can do the same thing.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...
AnimalsScientist

Talking Duck Stuns Animal Behavior Researcher

If it walks like a duck and talks like a person, it’s probably a musk duck (Biziura lobata)—the only waterfowl species known that can learn sounds from other species. The Australian species’ facility for vocal learning had been mentioned anecdotally in the ornithological literature; now, a paper published September 6 in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B reviews and discusses the evidence, which includes 34-year-old recordings made of a human-reared musk duck named Ripper engaging in an aggressive display while quacking “you bloody fool.”
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Dogs know whether human actions are intentional, study says

You probably can't fool Fido. New research indicates dogs may know whether you mean to withhold a treat or you're doing so by accident. This suggests dogs have a least one aspect of something known as Theory of Mind -- an ability to attribute mental states to oneself and others, something long regarded as uniquely human.
AnimalsPhys.org

Research shows dogs can relate human emotions to subsequent actions

New research has shed light on how an understanding of human emotions by man's best friend can help them predict our behavior and informs their decision making. Researchers at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, and the University of Lincoln, UK, observed the behavior of more than 90 domestic dogs to investigate how they relate human emotional displays to subsequent actions—abilities which were previously believed to be exclusive to humans.
Petshealththoroughfare.com

Experiment With Dogs And Treats Proves They Can Feel Your Real Intentions

Your dog notices you, and you certainly know that. Dogs are known for being man’s best friends, and that’s for a very good reason. However, scientists have been wondering how dogs perceive us for many years now. We all know dogs’ cute staring gaze and how they wiggle their tail out of joy, especially when you bring out a treat, but is there more to them than that? Do they see more than just those simple interactions we have with them?
Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Lemon Test: Introverts Are More Aroused than Extroverts

The amount of saliva produced from placing a few drops of lemon juice on the tongue can reveal one's level of introversion. The Reticular Activating System (RAS) is a brain system that responds to stimuli like food or social contact. Because introverts experience higher levels of RAS cortical arousal to...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Animals “Shapeshifting” in Response to Warming Climate

Climate change is not only a human problem; animals have to adapt to it as well. Some “warm-blooded” animals are shapeshifting and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter. Bird researcher Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia describes these changes in a review published on September 7th in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Merging the Theory of Mind and AI

“The term theory of mind refers to the fact that people know about minds …the inferences you make about others minds may often guide your behavior”. The theory of mind essentially revolves around perceiving others’ minds to strengthen intelligent social interactions. The capability to reach for others’ minds is critical to human cognition because it makes it possible to build efficient connections and cooperative work ethics to achieve collective goals.
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

A piece of our mind

From “Pharmacology and the Brain”: Since ancient times, drugs have been used to restore mental health or explore the mind. It was said that the Homeric physician Polydama presented Menelaos and Helen with “a drug against sorrow and anger, a drug to survive despair” on their way home to Troy. The number of mind-bending drugs available today is countless. Some have altered the course of medical practice; others have changed the fabric of our society. Many have greater specificity of action and fewer side effects than ever before. The development of such drugs has been paralleled by our increased knowledge of how drugs work on the molecular level to modify behavior. In this regard, one of the most fruitful research approaches has involved the study of how nerve cells communicate with other cells in the body, and how various drugs might alter this communication.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

'Toxic positivity': Why it is important to live with negative emotions

It is almost impossible to go on Facebook or Instagram without seeing quotes or comments accompanied with motivational words such as, "Look on the bright side," "Focus on the good things," or "Be positive." If anything, the pandemic has exacerbated the phenomenon of "toxic positivity." In Québec, the famous catchphrase,...
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

When Robot Eyes Gaze Back at Humans, Something Changes in Our Brain And Behavior

When you know you're being watched by somebody, it's hard to pretend they're not there. It can be difficult to block them out and keep focus, feeling their gaze bearing down upon you. Strangely enough, it doesn't even seem to really matter whether they're alive or not. In new research, scientists set up an experiment where people played a game against a robot. If the robot looked up at the human players during the session, it ended up affecting the participants' behavior and strategy in the game – a change that could be discerned in measurements of their neural activity recorded by electroencephalography...
AnimalsSilicon Republic

Dogs can predict epileptic seizures in humans – QUB study

Lead researcher Dr Neil Powell said the studied dogs reacted to seizure-associated odour by making eye contact with their owner, touching them, crying or barking. New research from Queen’s University Belfast has found that dogs are able to use their sense of smell to detect an impending epileptic attack in their owners and warn them in advance.
Columbia, SCUSC Gamecock

Column: Understanding the mind and body connection

USC offers various options to promote well-being and self-care; however, understanding the connections between mental and physical health may further aid students in adjusting and seeking out resources throughout this semester. It's become easier for students to forget to prioritize their well-being, especially considering last year's Zoom-based schooling. Last year,...
Petspurewow.com

The 2 Most Misunderstood Dog Breeds (Who Are Actually Major People Pleasers)

Like people, dogs come with all kinds of personality traits. Some are big cuddlers, while others want their space. Some are super outgoing and can make friends with practically anyone, while others need more time to warm up. There are, however, two specific breeds that tend to get misrepresented. Often labeled as “aggressive” they're not usually thought of as sweet or family friendly. So we called on Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, Animal Health and Behavior Consultant at Camp Bow Wow, to give us the rundown on these canines and debunk the myth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy