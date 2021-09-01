Cancel
Braves’ Ozzie Albies fouls ball off knee, leaves game

By Field Level Media
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Tuesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off the side of his left knee. Albies immediately went to the ground after hitting the pitch from Dodgers’ right-hander Walker Buehler off the knee where it meets the calf muscle. After a visit from two trainers, as well as manager Brian Snitker, he was carried off the field.

