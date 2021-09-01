Braves’ Ozzie Albies fouls ball off knee, leaves game
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Tuesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off the side of his left knee. Albies immediately went to the ground after hitting the pitch from Dodgers’ right-hander Walker Buehler off the knee where it meets the calf muscle. After a visit from two trainers, as well as manager Brian Snitker, he was carried off the field.www.lindyssports.com
