‘Vigil’ Star Anjli Mohindra to Adapt Biography on British Indian Princess With ‘War of the Worlds’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

British Asian actor and newly established writer Anjli Mohindra is set to adapt BBC journalist Anita Anand ’s biography on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh under a development deal with “War of the Worlds” producer Urban Myth Films .

Urban Myth has snapped up television rights to Anand’s book on the fascinating Duleep Singh, who was of Sikh heritage and goddaughter to Queen Victoria. Originally published in 2015, the book is entitled “Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary.”

Mohindra, who is best known for her role in Richard Madden-fronted Netflix and BBC drama “ Bodyguard ,” is currently starring in the Beeb’s submarine drama “Vigil.” She also recently wrapped filming as a lead in sci-fi thriller “Extinction” from Urban Myth, which will air on Sky in 2022.

After writing a speculative script entitled “The Goddaughter,” Mohindra is working with Urban Myth on adapting Anand’s book, which tells the extraordinary story of Duleep Singh, who defied the British government for Indian independence.

Following her father’s exile to England by the East India Company, Duleep Singh and her siblings grew up in Suffolk among the British aristocracy, but secretly traveled to India, where she became a bold and fearless revolutionary, suffragette and social activist upon her return.

“While statues are being felled around the world, we desperately seek out the truth of our history,” said Mohindra. “I have an immense amount of respect for Anita and I couldn’t put her book down. Sophia Duleep Singh’s real life story packs a punch and now feels like the right time to bring such a bold and historically game-changing woman centre stage. I’m thrilled to be working with Urban Myth Films who share our extraordinary passion for this incredible South Asian Woman.”

Urban Myth Films executive producer Johnny Capps added: “When we read Anita’s book, we couldn’t believe that Sophia’s fascinating story had not already been told on screen. We love making bold shows with audacious characters, and Anjli has done a fantastic job at bringing Sophia to life with a boisterous script full of wit and bite.”

Anand, a mainstay on British television and radio, added: “Sophia means the world to me, and I am so delighted to see her in the hands of such talented people. I can’t wait to see her story brought to life on screen.”

Mohindra is represented by The Artists Partnership. Anand’s deal was negotiated by The Artists Partnership in association with PEW Literary Agency Ltd.