UN: Weather Disasters Soar in Numbers, Cost, But Deaths Fall

By Seth Borenstein, Jamey Keaten
Cover picture for the articleWeather disasters are striking the world four to five times more often and causing seven times more damage than in the 1970s, the United Nations weather agency reports. But these disasters are killing far fewer people. In the 1970s and 1980s, they killed an average of about 170 people a day worldwide. In the 2010s, that dropped to about 40 per day, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report Wednesday that looks at more than 11,000 weather disasters in the past half-century.

Community Policy