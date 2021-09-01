Future of Norwich's marina is raising concern but new public dock plans float future hopes
Procurement work is underway to secure a contractor to install a new set of public docks at Howard T. Brown Memorial Park in Norwich. The new, concrete and wood docks will be manufactured by Mystic Dock Co., the same company behind the depleted, 28-year-old floating installation currently in place, with the addition of a new, 80-foot ramp designed to comply with the Americans with Disability Act.www.norwichbulletin.com
