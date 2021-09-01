Never Lose Your AirPods Again With Spigen's Tag Armor Duo Case

NEWS – Even though the current iteration of Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t the most comfortable in my alien ears, I still love them and the little charging case. I tend to use my Apple AirPods Pro case as a fidget toy, flipping the cover open and closed just to feel that satisfying flip and click. But the charging case is crazy slippery. I’ve already put a big scratch on my case. 🙁 There is an easy way to avoid wear and tear on your Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro charging case, and that’s with a case for the case. In the image above, you can see the LifeProof cases, and below are cases from OtterBox. Both of these companies are knowing for protective phone cases and that protection carries over to protecting AirPods.