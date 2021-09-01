Never Lose Your AirPods Again With Spigen's Tag Armor Duo Case
For those wary of losing their beloved Apple AirPods Pros, Spigen has now introduced a new case style that makes sure you know where your wireless headphones are at all times. The Tag Armor Duo is designed with a slot that holds an AirTag safely and displays the simple lost item tracker proudly. The case itself is crafted of rugged, scratch-resistant TPU with a textured finish for extra grip. Additionally, the case is outfitted with a carabiner and a cutout to access the Lightning charging port.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0