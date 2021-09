A fiery Tesla crash in Texas needed 40 times the amount of water to extinguish the blaze than in a traditional gas-powered vehicle, according to the Austin Fire Department.A Model X electric SUV smash into a traffic light in the state capital before catching fire in the early hours of Thursday.Fire officials say that the blaze was hard to bring under control because of the battery cells that power the car.Video shows the car, which has a starting price tag around $80,000, engulfed in flames after the incident in the Tarrytown area of the city.“They obviously run completely on...