Spotify Tests Users' Music Compatibility With New 'Blend' Feature

In celebration of her first commercial mixtape’s seventh anniversary, Kehlani has finally released Cloud 19 on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Since its debut in 2014, the album was only available on SoundCloud. The It Was Good Until It Wasn’t artist took to Instagram and Twitter to share the news earlier today. “HAPPY 7 YEARS OF CLOUD 19! Wow, I was a baby when I dropped this. In honor of my first love, we put it on streaming services everywhere! GO STREAM! What song we bangin’ first?!?!” she captioned on Instagram. Feeling nostalgic, the songstress posted old images of a bunch of Cloud 19 CDs on Twitter saying: “Nothing will ever feel like Cloud 19 felt. Signing CD’s and handing them out up and down the street. Giving people my first body of work. Leading to my first tours. What a special day, I’m EMOTIONAL!”