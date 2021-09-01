Spotify Tests Users' Music Compatibility With New 'Blend' Feature
Spotify is bringing users closer with its newest personalized experience, Blend. The streaming service’s latest feature takes the music tastes of two users and compile them in a shared playlist they can both enjoy. Blend utilizes the best of Spotify’s personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist feature, and will be updated to daily to better track the kind of music both users listen to. The personalized experience also features a cover art so both Spotify Free and Premium users can differentiate each Blend playlist they are a part of, as well as the ability to share each pairing on social media.hypebeast.com
