Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-01 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Washington THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 307 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread moderate rain. This will cause urban, dry wash, and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, Dameron Valley, Gunlock State Park, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Snow Canyon State Park, Bloomington and Gunlock.