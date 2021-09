Some people are protesting against it, even though it isn't being taught in Pennsylvania. Others are spreading incorrect information about it. Critical race theory is the subject of discussion and protests in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the U.S. Much of that discussion is clouded in misinformation. We encourage you to read this explainer, as it is designed to set out the facts. As we continue to cover this issue, we’d like to include more voices in our reporting. Contact us on our Trusting News page.