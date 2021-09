If you’ve got a horde of enemies coming towards you, your natural instinct is to get busy with whatever weapon is in your hand. But that’s not how you play Dwerve, a tower defence-meets-RPG game, set to release sometime next year. Your titular dwarf comes from a long lineage of warriors, but by their very nature, dwarves are slow, you see. So while Dwerve can fire a ranged weapon when he’s stood still, he instead takes out his foes by laying various traps. Spinning blades, arrow-firing turrets and tar traps all help him take down his enemies; the hard part is figuring out the best way to lay them.