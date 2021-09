Marvel's next superhero team-up movie, Eternals is due to release this November, and with less than three months left before it comes out, Marvel has stepped up their marketing efforts. Eternals first trailer debuted in May, but since then, there have been virtually no discussions about the movie. But that seems to be changing now as Marvel has begun hyping up Eternals. Entertainment Weekly has released an exclusive character guide for all ten Eternals who are featured in the movie. Eternals being relatively unknown characters even among hardcore Marvel fans, some insight into their personality and powers should help get the fans interested. Created by Jack Kirby, Eternals are a race of genetically engineered humanoids created by the all-powerful Celestials to defend the Earth. Read on to know more about the Eternals and check out the stunning character posters.