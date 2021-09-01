NORTH LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church August 29 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “To God Be the Glory”, “Blessed Assurance”, “Amazing Grace”. We concluded the service with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week.