Farmington, ME

Last chance to experience the 2021 International Fly-Fishing Film Festival

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — The IF4 Road Show is coming to Narrow Gauge Drive In Theatre in Farmington this Sunday Sept. 6 for the last screening in Maine or New Hampshire. IF4 has honored 11 talented film makers for their all-new series of short films for 2021. These awesome flicks will transport you and your guests to destinations around the world on a true “bucket-list” of sport travel adventures. IF4’s impressive line-up features Slammin’ Steelhead in British Columbia, Baltic Salmon in the Swedish Lapland, sight fishing for Giant Trevally in the Seychelles, Ballistic Tuna in Colombia, and more…all shared in some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet.

www.sunjournal.com

