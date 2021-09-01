Driving restrictions urged in Merrymount neighborhood
Merrymount Road resident Alicia Kemp said a right turn restriction is needed in her neighborhood on Pine Street to protect pedestrians from being struck by motor vehicles. "Our new neighbor on had a dog struck by a car and killed," she said during a Town Council public hearing, Aug. 30. "It will only be a matter of time before it is a person. We need to look at the benefit of restricting traffic as opposed to inconvenience."www.wickedlocal.com
