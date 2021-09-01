Cancel
Public Health

The pandemic hasn't helped or hurt Medicare's solvency

By Bob Herman
Axios
 7 days ago
Medicare won't be able to fully pay for patients' hospital bills by 2026, a similar forecast from last year, according to the latest report from Medicare's trustees. The bottom line: The coronavirus pandemic both drastically lowered payroll taxes that fund Medicare and stymied care that Medicare pays for. But the virus "is not expected to have a large effect on the financial status of the trust funds after 2024," the trustees said.

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

