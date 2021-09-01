TARTLE Launches Data Marketplace to Empower Individuals, Nonprofits, and Charities
The New Mexico startup TARTLE announced their commitment to becoming the first fully transparent big data marketplace platform. The New Mexico startup TARTLE announced their commitment to becoming the first fully transparent big data marketplace platform. The TARTLE marketplace pioneers a new method of data management, allowing personal data to be treated as an asset owned by its producer. It functions as a broker for people and organizations with a blockchain-based identity, without the risk of any third-party involvement.martechseries.com
Comments / 0