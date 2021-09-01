Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

TARTLE Launches Data Marketplace to Empower Individuals, Nonprofits, and Charities

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico startup TARTLE announced their commitment to becoming the first fully transparent big data marketplace platform. The New Mexico startup TARTLE announced their commitment to becoming the first fully transparent big data marketplace platform. The TARTLE marketplace pioneers a new method of data management, allowing personal data to be treated as an asset owned by its producer. It functions as a broker for people and organizations with a blockchain-based identity, without the risk of any third-party involvement.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Personal Data#Data Management#Charity#Tartle#Mobvista Subsidiary#Mintegral#Marketing Technology News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Economymartechseries.com

Merkle Launches Data Accelerator for Nonprofit

Solution allows marketers to quickly deploy a cost-effective database with ability to analyze campaign performance, constituent segment behaviors, and other key variables. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced the launch of its Data Accelerator for Nonprofit, a cloud-based, data-management solution that enables nonprofits to connect their data sources and eliminate technology and analytics limitations to drive organizational growth. The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit draws upon Merkle’s 33-year heritage as a customer experience transformation business partner to corporate and nonprofit brands to bring innovative, commercial-level marketing to nonprofit organizations.
CharitiesTimes Union

Nonprofit Fundraising Website, CauseVox, Launches Pledge Now, Pay Later Functionality

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. CauseVox, an online fundraising website for nonprofits, today announced the debut of their first-to-market digital installment donation form, “Pledge Now, Pay Later”™. Pledge Now, Pay Later™ brings transparency and convenience to charitable donations by allowing any donor to pledge a donation and pay for that donation in several automatic installments. With Pledge Now, Pay Later™, nonprofits attract more donors while increasing average donation size and frequency.
FinlandWorld Economic Forum

Issue Briefing: Empowered Data Societies

Join in to a conversation between the World Economic Forum and the City of Helsinki with global leaders and public figures on how a human-centric approach to the world’s 25 quintillion daily data points can shape post-pandemic societies for progress, people and the planet. Data leaders from Edelman, Splunk, and...
EconomyNEWSBTC

AAX Exchange Plans the Launch of its NFT Marketplace

AAX Exchange plans to launch its NFT marketplace with an auction, contest and high-end collaborations in store. AAX Exchange is launching its flagship non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and featuring selective artists’ high-end works. As a prelude to this marketplace, AAX is giving its users an opportunity to auction their NFTs for a charity campaign, at the same time the chance to win themed NFTs after trading.
EconomyWebProNews

How Data Analytics Empowers Businesses

Many know that data is the most precious resource of the modern world. What many don’t know is how to refine data into its most valuable form. Is your company using all the data your analytics tools tell you about? Most likely it is not; under a quarter of executives have created a data-driven organization successfully. These companies excel in their fields.
Marketsaustinnews.net

ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.
CharitiesJournal Record

Charity Inc.: The unifying force of nonprofits

It is difficult to ignore the divisiveness in our country. It is almost palpable. Its wounds puncture headlines. Institutions that once stood as pillars of compromise and collaboration have been violated by the throws of partisan politics. In the middle of it all, we are left weakened by division. Ending this discord lies in embracing our common humanity through service – something the nonprofit sector models daily.
Energy Industrypymnts.com

Trellis Energy Launches Agora, a Natural Gas Industry SaaS B2B Marketplace

Energy industry software provider Trellis Energy on Wednesday (Sept. 1) announced the rollout of Trellis Agora, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) B2B marketplace for the natural gas market. Trellis Agora “provides the first consolidated platform where all supply chain participants, including producers, transporters, shippers, marketers, brokers, utilities and end-users, can converge to...
Retailmobihealthnews.com

Telehealth marketplace Sesame launches digital pharmacy

Sesame, a direct-payment healthcare marketplace, has added an online pharmacy to its platform with prescriptions starting at $5 with free delivery. The new service is called SesameRx and features nearly 200 FDA-approved generic medications for conditions such as allergies, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, ADHD, insomnia and more. To create...
Cell Phonesautomotive-fleet.com

Samsara Launches New App Marketplace Integrations

On August 26, Samsara announced four new integrations available on the Samsara App Marketplace, providing customers with real-time data for physical operations. The Samsara App Marketplace features integrations with over 125 partners on Samsara's open API to streamline data sharing. There are now more than 6,000 organizations using API integrations on Samsara, and the average large customer with at least 1,000 devices is using more than four integrations.
Economyinvesting.com

AAX Is Running an Exciting Promotion for Creators and Traders Ahead of NFT Marketplace Launch

AAX Exchange, the first centralized exchange to use the London Stock Exchange technology for its platform, is now launching a remarkable NFT platform that will combine art with giving. The marketplace, which will allow collectors and creators to auction high end pieces of art, is initiating a creative charity campaign, which will culminate in half of all proceeds raised going to predesignated charities, while giving traders on the platform the opportunity to win NFTs in return for trading.
Posted by
pymnts

Chewy to Launch Marketplace for Vets in Expansion of Health Offerings

Online pet supply retailer Chewy is currently testing a new marketplace for veterinarians to help them grow clinic revenues and improve experiences for pet owners, with the goal of rolling out the service to more providers later this year. Through Practice Hub, vets will be able to choose items to...
Charitieslocaldvm.com

NOVA charity launching Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One local public charity is launching its Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund for Northern Virginia. 31,000 afghan refugees came through Dulles International Airport for resettlement just Thursday. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will be helping Afghan refugees settling into the region with these funds. Initial...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

McCoy Launches Big Data Company

INDIANAPOLIS - The chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Circle City Broadcasting is expanding into the world of big data. DuJuan McCoy and data scientist Roosevelt Smith have launched eMedia Augmentation Co. LLC. eMedia says its advanced data encrypted, smart pixel-based technology can "augment big data analytics across many IP-based platforms...
Technologyaithority.com

Data Clean Rooms: Empower Data Collaboration and Protect Privacy

Data Collaboration: Clean rooms address the 4 major challenges facing marketers and publishers in a cookieless, privacy-centric world. Infrastructure is a trending topic these days. New spending for roads, bridges, public transportation, power grids, and other physical infrastructure is being considered in the chambers of Congress. There is general agreement...
Marketsbitcoin.com

FTX Launches Cross-Platform NFT Marketplace

FTX, a spot and cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of an NFT marketplace on its trading platform today. According to the information provided by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the marketplace will be available both for customers in the U.S. and in other locations. FTX is likely trying to capitalize on the popularity of these instruments, which are moving billions in specialized decentralized exchanges.
Marketsreadwrite.com

How Blockchain Is Impacting the Digital Marketing Industry

Blockchain is a relatively new yet widely used technology. It enables you to store and distribute digital information without the fear of data breaches. In addition, blockchain allows transactions between two parties without third-party verification. The fraud condition through the present world is going on; blockchain is the technology worth...
Technologymartechseries.com

FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners. Fobi AI, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.
Retailmartechseries.com

Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy