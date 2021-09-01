Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Air pollution shaves off 2.2 years of average life expectancy worldwide

By Andrew Freedman
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The average person is losing about 2.2 years of life expectancy due to air pollution, according to new research by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute. Driving the news: The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), published Wednesday, shows that the burden of harmful air pollution is unevenly distributed — with China making rapid, measurable progress in cleaning up its air, and other global hotspots now emerging in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

www.axios.com

Comments / 2

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
58K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particulate Pollution#Average Life Expectancy#Energy Policy Institute#The Air Quality Life#Sub Saharan#Aqli#Epic#Indian#Bangladesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Famed disease expert says ‘we’re closer to the beginning’ of Covid pandemic than the end

The Covid-19 pandemic is actually closer to its beginning than its end, because only a small section of the global population has been vaccinated, US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has said.“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Dr Brilliant told news channel CNBC. “Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said.He pointed out that just 15 per cent of the world population has been inoculated and about...
Healthdallassun.com

Risk from long-term exposure to air pollution

London [UK], September 2 (ANI): A new study has suggested that long-term exposure to air pollution appears to still be linked to higher mortality despite the existence of air quality standards that restrict levels of pollution. The findings of the study were published online in 'The BMJ'. Researchers found evidence...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Climate action cannot wait for pandemic to end, medical journals warn

Global warming is already affecting people's health so much that emergency action on climate change cannot be put on hold while the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, medical journals across the globe warned on Monday. "Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world," read an editorial published in more than 220 leading journals ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in November. Since the pre-industrial era, temperatures have risen around 1.1 degrees Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit). The editorial, written by the editors-in-chief of over a dozen journals including the Lancet, the East African Medical Journal, Brazil's Revista de Saude Publica and the International Nursing Review, said this had caused a plethora of health problems.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 33,933 to over

Brasilia [Brazil], August 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,933 to 20,319,000 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 966 to 567,862 people within the same...
Worldtrust.org

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record COVID-19 infections or fatalities. (Updates with record cases and deaths in Thailand and Malaysia, fatalities in Indonesia) Aug 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil has 870 COVID deaths in 24 hours, lowest Friday toll since Jan 1 -ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 33,887 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 870 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,528,099 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 573,511, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
Environmenthngn.com

Scientists Mark 2020 as Hottest Year in the UK; Climate Change Expected to Have Devastating Effects Worldwide

The American Meteorological Society marked 2020 as the hottest year on record for Europe and it also found that the year has been among the three hottest years worldwide. The report included information and feedback from the UK Met Office, which said that the record was broken "by a considerable amount." In the last year, experts recorded the average temperatures in Europe to be 1.9 degrees Celsius above the average from 1981 to 2010. The period was used as a benchmark to measure varying temperatures.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Indoor Air Pollution Remains a Deadly—and Unregulated—Problem

The air you breathe outside is more heavily regulated than the air you breathe in your home, and air quality advocates want more protection for indoor air quality issues—especially as climate change impacts like fires and heat force people to seek shelter indoors. Harmful indoor air quality has been listed...
Public HealthBoston Globe

China hits COVID zero cases with month of draconian curbs

It’s been just over a month, and China has once again squelched Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero. It was more difficult this time, even though the leaders of the world’s most populous nation used the same playbook they followed to quell more than 30 previous flare-ups since the virus first emerged in Wuhan 18 months ago. The arrival of the more infectious delta variant has raised the stakes, as the pathogen refines its ability to escape curbs and flout vaccination.
HealthPhys.org

The health and climate benefits of reducing air pollution

Air pollution is linked to more than 4 million deaths around the globe every year, according to the World Health Organization. Atmospheric pollutants like aerosols and ozone affect not only human health but also the global climate—though they stay in the atmosphere for significantly shorter time periods than carbon dioxide. Their short atmospheric life span makes aerosols, ozone, and methane—so-called short-lived climate forcers (SLCFs)—prime targets for rapid mitigation. But until now, there was little consensus on what impact SLCF mitigation might have on either the environment or human health.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak. An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.
EnvironmentWharton

Are Emissions Standards Helping to Curb Air Pollution?

The following interview is part of the Wharton Social Impact Initiative’s Research Spotlight series, which highlights research by Wharton faculty and doctoral students focusing on the intersection of business and impact. In this installment, WSII spoke with Arthur van Benthem, Wharton professor of business economics and public policy, about a forthcoming study on vehicle air pollution and emissions standards. He shared the findings from the study, as well as key takeaways for policymakers and consumers.
IndiaWKTV

Air pollution could knock 9 years off the life of people in India, study says

The air pollution in India is so bad that it could be reducing the life expectancy of hundreds of millions of people by as much as nine years, according to a new study. The report, released Wednesday by the United States-based research group Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), found that all of India's 1.3 billion residents face annual average pollution levels that exceed guidelines as set by the World Health Organization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy