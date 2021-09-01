Cancel
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

By prweb
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport includes ratings from technology users representing a variety of industries across the globe; Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5. Dimensional Insight, maker of Diver Platform, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced that it was recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 57 reviews as of May 31, 2021.

