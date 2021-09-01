Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

A top research firm aggregated four large MessageGears customers to create a composite organization that achieved $8.5 million in net present value over three years. MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, announces the results of a study on the likely return on investment to customers who use its software. The study, which was commissioned by MessageGears and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that a composite organization consisting of four MessageGears customers achieved $10.64 million in benefits over three years versus costs of $2.08 million, adding up to a net present value of $8.57 million and an ROI of 413%.