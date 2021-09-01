OKU Desk desktop laser engraver and cutter
Artists, makers and hobbyists looking for a powerful desktop laser cutter and engraver capable of engraving a wide variety of different materials, may be interested in a new fabrication tool created by the development team at Nomad Technologies based in Madrid, Spain. The OKU Desk laser cutter and engraver has been designed to offer a plug and play experience and is equipped with a color touchscreen providing easy access to its features and settings menus. Supporting a wide variety of different formats from JPEG, PNG, SVG, DXF, AI and PDF you can use the laser cutter to customize or create a wealth of unique products.www.geeky-gadgets.com
