Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

OKU Desk desktop laser engraver and cutter

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Artists, makers and hobbyists looking for a powerful desktop laser cutter and engraver capable of engraving a wide variety of different materials, may be interested in a new fabrication tool created by the development team at Nomad Technologies based in Madrid, Spain. The OKU Desk laser cutter and engraver has been designed to offer a plug and play experience and is equipped with a color touchscreen providing easy access to its features and settings menus. Supporting a wide variety of different formats from JPEG, PNG, SVG, DXF, AI and PDF you can use the laser cutter to customize or create a wealth of unique products.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Design Software#Engraving#Nomad Technologies#Jpeg#Png#Svg#Dxf#Ai#Coreldraw#The Oku Desk#Design News Hardware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Attachable Smart Bike Systems

Bosch eBike, a company specializing in electric bicycle technologies and products, has announced the launch of a new smart system that can be attached to a range of bikes and scooters providing their riders with a variety of exciting high-performance features. The new system comes with a 'PowerTube750' battery equipped...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Space Gravity automatic watch by Matthis Bernard from €245 (50% off)

German watch design company Matthis Bernard has created a very unique and prestigious automatic watch in the form of the Space Gravity which is now available at a 50% discount for a limited time via Indiegogo. Features of the designer Space Gravity automatic watch by Matthis Bernard include a precision Miyota 8250 movement with 21 jewels and accuracy within 20-40 seconds per 24 hours and 21.600 oscillations per hour. Combined with a power cell offering up to 40 hours of power reservation and automatic recharge using kinetic energy as you enjoy your daily life.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Use Multiple Desktops in Windows

Multiple desktops in Windows is one of its most productive yet underused features. It improves your multitasking on a laptop/PC by rearranging all the open applications across separate yet connected virtual desktops. The feature is already present in Windows 10 and has been further improved in Windows 11. Let’s examine how to set up multiple desktops and use them to maximize your device’s functionality and productivity.
Atbfinewoodworking.com

Tool review: Luxite tablesaw blades

Using dedicated tablesaw blades leads to better work. Three new 10-in. models from Luxite make this point excellently. To test the carbide-tipped blades, I used various hard- and softwoods. For each blade I noted ease and quality of cut, tearout, noise level, vibration, and visible sawmarks. The 50-tooth combo blade...
EngineeringAPS Physics

3D-Printed Components for Cold Atoms

Researchers demonstrate lighter, smaller optics and vacuum components for cold-atom experiments that they hope could enable the development of portable quantum technologies. Somaya Madkhaly of the University of Nottingham, UK, and her colleagues are on a mission to build compact equipment for quantum technologies. Ideally, such devices will be small, lightweight, and robust so that they could be used anywhere, anytime—unlike current lab-based systems, which are far from being portable. The team recently demonstrated a 3D-printed vacuum chamber that is 70% lighter than a standard vacuum chamber, something that they say could help reduce the size and weight of systems that use such chambers. Now they have used 3D-printed parts to demonstrate a compact magneto-optical trap—the starting point for many quantum technologies as well as cold-atom experiments [1].
Electronicstctmagazine.com

Desktop Metal launches 316L stainless steel for Shop System

Desktop Metal has qualified the use of 316L stainless steel on its Shop metal binder jet 3D printing system. The Shop System was launched at Formnext 2019 and has been designed for application in machine and metal job shops. It already supports 17-4PH stainless steel and cobalt chrome, but by adding 316L stainless steel to its Shop offering, Desktop Metal believes it will enable the 3D printing of end-use parts with a print quality and productivity ‘unattainable via legacy additive manufacturing processes.’
ComputersVentureBeat

Parsec launches remote desktop for MacOS

Parsec said it is extending its low-latency remote desktop capabilities to support MacOS environments for both commercial and personal use. The new release now offers the granular controls, automation and integration capabilities of Parsec for Teams to companies and individuals using high-powered Mac workstations. Parsec started out offering a cloud...
Computersmacupdate.com

Parallels Desktop for Mac

Parallels Desktop Lite (previously known as Parallels Desktop Lite) allows you to easily run Windows, Linux, and their applications on your Mac. You don't have to reboot your Mac to switch between operating systems or when switching between Mac, Windows, or Linux applications. Features:. Use Mac gestures in Windows apps.
Sciencehackaday.com

3D Printing Liquid Crystal

If you think at all about liquid crystals, you probably think of display technology. However, researchers have worked out a way to use an ink-jet-like process to 3D print iridescent colors using a liquid crystal elastomer. The process can mimic iridescent coloring found in nature and may have applications in things as diverse as antitheft tags, art objects, or materials with very special optical properties.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Oryx Tools Viking Arm handheld jack has an impressive lifting capacity of up to 330 pounds

Enjoy a wide range of uses with the Oryx Tools Viking Arm handheld jack. Boasting a lifting capacity of up to 330 pounds, this well-made, high-quality tool requires only a light squeeze of the levers to operate. Made in Norway from hardened stainless steel, this is different than a standard woodworking clamp. It’s great for woodworking, professionals, and DIY enthusiasts alike. In fact, it’s a handheld jack that can do more than a clamp. However, you can also turn it around and use it as a clamp if necessary. When you need to adjust it, you can do so in very small and precise increments. Finally, with a wide range of use cases, the Viking Arm will soon be your favorite tool shop companion.
Technologygamespew.com

Marsback Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse Review: A Fan? In a Mouse?

The Zephyr Pro gaming mouse from Marsback is exactly that; a lightweight mouse with a fan inside to keep the palm of your hand cool while you play. It also sports a dazzling amount of RGB lighting so your desktop feels like a retro disco. We love this mouse. Available...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Laser Illuminators

The FLTT series of high-power laser illuminators from Frankfurt Laser Co. is based on high-quality VCSEL chips and an optical design. With an optical output power of up to 25 W, it is possible to achieve an illumination range of >5000 m. The illuminators of the FLTT series have a large dynamic beam angle zooming range and match the field view angle of most standard cameras. Options available include the RS232, RS422, RS485, and TTL interface. They are compatible with major lenses and cameras, integrated with the protocols of Pelco D. Position can be pre-set via a serial port, and users can call the instruction to operate conveniently in use. Due to uniform power intensity of the beam, users can obtain high-quality videos and easily recognize gestures.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Performance-Enhancing Desk Lamps

Light manufacturers, Koncept have released an upgraded version of its iconic Splitty desk light. Designed by Kenneth and Edmund Ng, this new lamp features a flexible arm. Dubbed the Splitty Reach lamp, this design uses a unique joint mechanism that increases arm flexibility. The lamp can be easily manipulated and has a dimmable LED light with a Kelvin rating of 3,500. The unique choice in light helps create a favorable work environment but is equally relaxing to the eye. The light has a USB port for charging devices and features a nine-hour auto-shutoff design that helps conserve energy. It also comes with a motion sensor that powers the device off after 15 minutes of no activity. The Splitty Reach desk is ideal for those looking to enhance their working environments.
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

Keychron Q1 QMK custom mechanical keyboard features a fully customizable 75% layout

Complete your work setup with the Keychron Q1 QMK custom mechanical keyboard. It has a 75% layout you can customize fully. In fact, you can change each switch, stabilizer, keycap, and more to suit your needs. Plus, with an all-metal 6063 aluminum CNC machined body, it looks great on your desk. Even better, you can save two different layouts in the same system for your macOS and Windows computers. Also, a gasket-mounted design provides a flexible typing feel and a nice sound. Additionally, full QMK and VIA support allow you to program and remap each key right on the keyboard. Moreover, the hot-swappable sockets are mounted on the PCB and don’t require soldering. Finally, the south-facing RGB SMD LED lights are easy to see.
Designadafruit.com

Mechanical butterfly #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A flapping butterfly toy that is easy to print and assemble. If you replace the parts, it can also be used as an applause machine or manipulator. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4894303. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Plexiglass-Encased Desktop Computers

This Apple Mac mini concept has been designed by Qocept Graphics as a rendering of what a next-generation version of the desktop computer could look like in the near future. The computer maintains a compact design that measures in at just 13.5cm in both length and width, while also featuring a thickness of 3cm to position it as the thinnest Mac yet. The aluminum casing on the computer is imagined in several chromatic finish options and paired with a thin acrylic cover to help with heat dissipation and overall style aesthetics.
Electronicsgamesradar.com

Creality's HALOT 3D printers make resin printing easy

A Dungeons and Dragons dungeon master reveals that, instead of stand-in miniatures and vinyl battle mats, she'll be using custom models of everything her players will face in the coming sessions. A cosplayer creates his own props using 3D modeling software, and before long, he has exact replicas of his character's armor and equipment. A charitable soul manufactures medical equipment such as respirators and masks to donate to nearby hospitals.
ComputersToms Hardware

Best Deals on Desktops and Laptops 2021

While we love building PCs (if that's what you want, check out the best PC builds), sometimes it’s more convenient or even cheaper to buy a prebuilt desktop or laptop. The good news is that while stocking issues may be limiting availability of some of the latest RTX 30-series gaming rigs, there are still good deals to be had across the range of prices and CPU / GPU combos and we've listed them below.
ElectronicsIKEA Hackers

Electronics Workbench, A fully equipped & concealed lab

Transforming a PAX wardrobe into a concealable, fully equipped electronics workbench. I am passionate about electronics, fixing and repairing things. However I live in an apartment and don’t have a dedicated room for this. At first I was using my desk, but as projects never go as planned an remain...
Posted by
Equipment Today

This Five-Blade Utility Knife Includes On-Tool Blade Storage and a Snap-Off Blade

TOUGHBUILT's five-blade utility knife can be used in a multitude of settings, such as construction, decoration, painting, DIY, and industrial use. It can cut paper, cardboard, leather, drywall, plastic sheeting, and other materials. This multitool can also switch between two different modes: 1) In Scraper Mode, it can remove paint, putty, or adhesive on the surface. It can also remove labels from windows, mirrors, tiles, and more. 2) Utility Knife Mode features a rugged handle made from metal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy