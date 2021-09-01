Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Francis Ford Coppola wants starry cast for Megalopolis

femalefirst.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Ford Coppola wants an all-star ensemble, including Oscar Isaac and Cate Blanchett, for his proposed movie 'Megalopolis'. Francis Ford Coppola is eyeing an all-star cast for 'Megalopolis'. The 'Godfather' director is willing to spend more than $100 million making the movie that has been in the pipeline for decades...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Zendaya
Person
James Caan
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megalopolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
MoviesCollider

Francis Coppola Eyeing Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Jessica Lange, Zendaya, and More for His Long-Awaited 'Megalopolis'

Francis Coppola's highly ambitious film Megalopolis has attracted an even more impressive cast list, according to Deadline. While the castings are not official, Coppola is in discussion with Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jon Voight, Zendaya, and James Caan, who Coppola worked with on The Godfather. Jude Law was previously attached to the project, but there is no word if he is still involved.
Video GamesCollider

How 'The Godfather' Video Game Hid Marlon Brando's Final Performance in an Easter Egg

Released in 1972, Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia epic The Godfather remains undoubtedly one of the greatest films ever made. Starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall, The Godfather is a complete masterclass when it comes to acting, screenwriting, cinematography, and directing. Almost 50 years later, the film is still considered by many to be the gold standard of filmmaking.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Coppola's 1983 Film 'The Outsiders'

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Meet Patricia Highsmith, the writer who inspired some of the best movies ever made

"Dreadful." "Ludicrous." "Idiotic." That's how Patricia Highsmith described some movie versions of her books, which is surprising since, short of William Shakespeare or Jane Austen, few writers have been treated as well by filmmakers. The American expatriate, who died in 1995 but would have been 100 this year, provided the...
MoviesDen of Geek

Spencer: Kristen Stewart Goes for Oscar in Princess Diana Movie

Kristen Stewart is having a moment. Quite literally since at the very minute of writing, her name is trending on Twitter. That’s because the former franchise star, who’s mostly chosen to keep a low profile for the better part of a decade, has just appeared in the first teaser trailer for Neon’s Spencer. And with the reveal of Stewart breaking down into tears with an English accent, crying as and for Princess Diana, her transition to an apparent awards contender is complete.
MoviesMovieMaker

Oscar Isaac Is in Everything; Coppola’s Dream, Bong Joon-Ho Optimism

Francis Ford Coppola is ready to bet big on a dream project; Bong Joon-Ho has high hopes for cinema; Venice Film Festival heavy hitters and hidden gems; and Festival of Cinema NYC’s offerings include a Drunk Bus and a great funeral. Plus: Oscar Isaac may soon both appear in a Coppola film and play Coppola, among other roles. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Tony Leung, Black Film Archive

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. In a new interview with Deadline, Francis Ford Coppola has announced that he's starting to assemble a cast and prepare financing for his long-gestating passion project, the epic film Megalopolis. "I’m still willing to do the dream picture, even if I have to put up my own money, and I am capable of putting up $100 million if I have to here."

Comments / 0

Community Policy