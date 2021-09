Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been parading around New York City together all week looking very much like a couple. If all is what it seems, then the love birds have a lot to celebrate because Kravitz is officially a single lady again. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday, August 26th that her divorce from actor Karl Glusman. is officially finalized. Rumors about Tatum and Kravitz first began circulating online in January just days after she filed for divorce. Interestingly enough, Kravitz and Tatum have been extremely public ahead of the news. Read the details below: