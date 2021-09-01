A 7,000 home expansion? Push against development in East Manatee County could mean urban density
MYAKKA – A dozen residents spoke against development proposals in rural areas out east during a meeting Tuesday that focused on Manatee County's urban boundary line. Discussion over the boundary erupted earlier this year when Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch proposed a 7,000 home expansion east of the line that would require a special amendment to the comprehensive plan.www.heraldtribune.com
