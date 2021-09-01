Cancel
A 7,000 home expansion? Push against development in East Manatee County could mean urban density

Cover picture for the articleMYAKKA – A dozen residents spoke against development proposals in rural areas out east during a meeting Tuesday that focused on Manatee County's urban boundary line. Discussion over the boundary erupted earlier this year when Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch proposed a 7,000 home expansion east of the line that would require a special amendment to the comprehensive plan.

Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks

PARIS (AP) — The trial of 20 men accused in a series of coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that spread fear across Europe and transformed France opened Wednesday in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.

