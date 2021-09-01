Cancel
Alleghany County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed. Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the road. Remember...TURN AROUND...DON`T DROWN! You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin .Rain associated with the remnants of Ida will continue over southwest Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southern West Virginia today. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * Through this evening. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible where any rain bands set up and persist over a particular area. Localized thunderstorms could also result in very high rainfall rates. * Small creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flood adjacent areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or stream and creek flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

