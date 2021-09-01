Flood Advisory issued for Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Belmont County in east central Ohio Eastern Harrison County in east central Ohio Jefferson OH County in east central Ohio Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Brooke County in northern West Virginia Hancock County in northern West Virginia Ohio County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Greensburg, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Washington, Franklin Park, Jeannette, Canonsburg, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.