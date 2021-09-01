Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Belmont County in east central Ohio Eastern Harrison County in east central Ohio Jefferson OH County in east central Ohio Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Brooke County in northern West Virginia Hancock County in northern West Virginia Ohio County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Greensburg, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Washington, Franklin Park, Jeannette, Canonsburg, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
City
Franklin Park, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Mcmurray, PA
County
Washington County, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Moon, PA
City
Jeannette, PA
City
Monroeville, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pennsylvania#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue removed from Richmond

Hundreds of people who had gathered in Richmond, Va., early Wednesday erupted in cheers as workers took down the Robert E. Lee statue that stood in the Confederacy’s former capital for more than 130 years. While protective fencing had been installed along surrounding streets to restrict cars and pedestrians, a...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Blinken says Taliban are blocking charter flights from departing Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on the Taliban to stop blocking charter flights containing Americans from departing Afghanistan. The State Department has come under fire for not doing more to pressure the Taliban to allow planes to leave Afghanistan amid reports several planes carrying Americans have been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy