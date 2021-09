Andy Rodriguez is making his mark in the tattoo world in different ways – from wholesaling a proprietary line of needles to launching a second tat shop. In June, Rodriguez, a tattooist who owns the five-year-old Chupacabra Tattoo Inc. in Central Islip, shipped his first batch of Kedavra Needles to tattoo salons. His customer roster now includes 80 shops in five states, from New York to Texas.