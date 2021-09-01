Cancel
The Champion of Auschwitz review – Polish boxer fights to live in sturdy drama

By Leslie Felperin
The Guardian
 7 days ago
The Champion (Mistrz) also titled The Champion of Auschwitz is a 2020 Polish sports drama film directed by Maciej Barczewski and starring Piotr Glowacki as Tadeusz Pietrzykowski ‘Teddy’ Starring Piotr Glowacki, Rafal Zawierucha, Marcin Czarnik, Marian Dziedziel. Release date: 3 September 2021 (United Kingdom) The story of the pre-war boxing champion Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski, who in 1940 arrives with the first transport of prisoners to the newly created Auschwitz concentration camp. Photograph: Robert Palka/Iron films

This cleanly hewn drama from Poland, surely destined to be Poland’s submission for the Academy Awards, tells the true story of Tadeusz Pietrzykowski , AKA “Teddi”, a (non-Jewish) Polish bantamweight boxer who was one of the earliest prisoners at Auschwitz. There have actually been a couple of other films about Pietrzykowski over the years, which might explain why writer-director Maciej Barczewski, making an impressive debut here, doesn’t go into a lot of detail about how Teddi fought Nazis at the start of the war during the siege of Warsaw in 1939 . Instead, a few slow-motion flashbacks are deemed sufficient to ground the story while the film settles down to the grim business of following Teddi as he tries to survive the camp by getting assigned to a work detail. Inevitably, a lot of this work involves disposing of the dead, and trying not to listen to the screams as Jews deemed too weak for work assignments are herded into the gas chamber on their arrival at the camp.

When a German officer recognises Teddi from his prewar fighting career, an opportunity opens up for Teddi to fight in a makeshift ring for the entertainment of the bored German soldiers. When he survives his first bout thanks to his exceptional skills in dodging punches, he gets an extra ration of bread and starts sharing it with the other men. He grows fond of a teenager named Janek (Jan Szydlowski) who, like Teddi, keeps managing to duck out of the grasp of death and go on surviving.

If you don’t already know about Pietrzykowski’s story, there’s genuine suspense in watching and hoping that this decent guy, played with tremendous physical prowess and quiet dignity by Piotr Glowacki, will make it through. There are a few sentimental touches that grate, particularly the deployment of hokey Catholic symbolism and the obligatory training montage, while some might find a few of the Nazi characters a bit too sympathetic given the circumstances. Nevertheless, the result is a sturdy work, backed with a lovely full orchestral score.

• The Champion of Auschwitz is released on 3 September in cinemas.


