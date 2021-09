Business: Eat Speak Love, a platform for elevating Akron’s women and minority-owned businesses toward a goal of economic equity. Eat Speak Love supports other women-owned and Black-owned businesses right here in our community, and we feature them in our subscription boxes and our events. Our subscription boxes are a fun way to get the brands that exist right here in our backyard out to the community. Our subscribers are really invested in what's new and what's going on right here in Akron, and so we bring them little treats and trinkets and samples of different products right here from our city. They try the product, they fall in love with it, and then our goal is to get them to support that business.