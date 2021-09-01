Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden pledges U.S. support, security aid in first meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

By Jeff Mason
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2iC3_0bj96t2J00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday the United States was “firmly committed” to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid as it grapples with aggression from Moscow.

“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” Biden said at the beginning of a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in the Oval Office.

“Today we’re going to discuss how the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine as it advances its democratic reforms agenda,” Biden said.

The two leaders, at their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January, also had the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on their agenda, a project Ukraine fears could be used by Russia as a geopolitical weapon.

Zelenskiy raised his concerns about the pipeline in his opening remarks and said he would seek to hear Biden’s vision of Ukraine’s chances for joining the NATO military alliance and a time frame for such a move.

Zelenskiy told reporters in June he wanted a clear “yes” or “no” from Biden on giving Ukraine a plan to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He has urged NATO members to accelerate Ukraine’s entry after a standoff with Russia this year in which Moscow massed additional troops and military equipment near Ukraine’s borders.

NATO allies believe Ukraine needs to adopt more political reforms before gaining membership. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki underscored that Ukraine needed to modernize its defense sector and advance rule-of-law reforms in order to meet NATO membership standards.

Zelenskiy told reporters after the meeting that no time frame on NATO emerged from the discussions, but said of Biden: “I feel that the president personally, and not only feel - I heard this - the president personally supports Ukraine regarding the granting of NATO membership.”

Zelenskiy’s White House visit came after he played an unwitting and high-profile role in the process that led to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

Trump, a Republican who lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Biden, had pressed the new Ukrainian leader in a 2019 phone call to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served as a director of a Ukrainian energy company. News of the phone call and related actions sparked an effort to remove Trump from office.

Asked if Biden expected to address that in the meeting, Psaki said simply: “No.”

‘VERY MUCH CONCERNED’

The Wednesday get-together took place as European leaders take stock of Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, a move that prompted some allies to raise questions about U.S. security commitments.

Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backed separatists in a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, which Ukraine says has killed 14,000 people.

The new $60 million security assistance package for Ukraine would include Javelin anti-armor systems and other “defensive lethal and nonlethal capabilities,” a senior Biden administration official said before the visit.

The meeting came after the Biden administration announced a deal last month with Germany intended partly to allay Ukrainian concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia’s Arctic region to Germany.

Ukraine is concerned that the pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, could embolden Moscow to take further action against Kyiv and has sought guarantees over its status as a gas transit country once the pipeline becomes operational.

“We are very much concerned, as you are, with the commissioning of - possible commission on the Nord Stream 2,” Zelenskiy told Biden.

The two countries said in a joint statement after the meeting that they both oppose the project and “support efforts to increase capacity for gas supplies to Ukraine from diversified sources.”

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday that officials from both countries had signed a letter of intent to cooperate on energy and climate change.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#U S#Ukrainian#Russian#The Oval Office#Nato#White House#Republican#Democrat#European#Javelin#The Nord Stream 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Biden: Lies, double-talk, idiotic nonsense

Lies. Double-talk. Word salads. Idiotic nonsense. This is how the Biden administration has chosen to communicate with the American people and the world about the continuing unspeakable atrocity of how President Joe Biden and his team of fools withdrew from Afghanistan. Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, the...
WorldLas Vegas Herald

U.S. Iran Envoy Heads To Europe To Talk Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will travel to Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran's nuclear program, the State Department said. Malley will travel from September 7-10 to consult with Russia and European partners on "Iran's nuclear program and the need...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Wary Europe looks to its own defenses after U.S. Afghan debacle

President Biden arrived in office eight months ago vowing to fix America’s image on the world stage and repair relations with allies that he claimed were “belittled, undermined and in some cases abandoned” by former President Trump,. “America is back,” proclaimed Mr. Biden, who even penned a manifesto for the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Putin says US achieved 'zero' in Afghanistan

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year military presence in the country has achieved “zero.”. Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years the U.S. military in Afghanistan “was trying ... to civilize the people who live there, to introduce...
POTUSCBS News

Biden commits to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

During his first Oval Office meeting with President Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought support from the White House on a range of issues. Meanwhile Republicans are seizing on an opportunity to attack President Biden's decisions in Afghanistan ahead of the 2022 midterms. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Meets Ukraine Leader in Long-Sought Oval Office Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan to send the message Wednesday that the United States — unburdened of its “forever war” — is determined to become a more reliable ally to its friends, in this case Ukraine.
POTUSUS News and World Report

A Full Agenda When U.S., Ukraine Presidents Meet

A long-awaited – and previously postponed – White House meeting for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to take place Sept. 1, 2021. The sitdown with President Joe Biden is being viewed in Ukraine as hugely important, both symbolically and practically. Zelenskyy is expected to seek a strong commitment from the U.S., pledging support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president will also be lobbying Biden over the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline – a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that will circumvent Ukraine, starving Kyiv of annual gas revenue that could run into the billions of dollars.
MilitaryArkansas Online

U.S. promises military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting today between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration said in a notification to Congress that the aid package for Ukraine...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Ukrainian President Zelensky visits the White House

Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is finally getting his White House meeting, two years after his name became central to an investigation that led to former President Trump's first impeachment. Zelensky's visit on Wednesday will be the second time a European leader has come to the Oval Office since...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine's Zelensky Seeks Biden's Help Against Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky becomes only the second European leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday but his bid for more heavyweight US protection against a powerful Russia is likely to be frustrated. Zelensky, who spent Tuesday at the Pentagon pressing for military assistance in...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
POTUSNPR

Opinion: Here's How Biden Should Strengthen Ties With Ukraine

William B. Taylor is a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. David J. Kramer, a former assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor in the George W. Bush administration, is director of European and Eurasian studies at Florida International University's Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s leader to talk with Biden on security, Russian gas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader is traveling to the United States this week in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and persuading the administration to ramp up sanctions against a new Russian natural gas pipeline that bypasses his country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Washington’s failure to block...

Comments / 0

Community Policy