Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The last house in Rosewood may become museum

By Lane DeGregory
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrBkA_0bj96RW500
The John Wright house sits on 35 acres on the road to Cedar Key. [MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times]

The house needs a new home.

It might someday become a museum, so it can keep sharing its story of slaughter and survival.

It’s the last house in what once was Rosewood, a community of 300 people — mostly Black — who lived along State Road 24, the road to Cedar Key.

On Jan. 1, 1923, a white woman claimed a Black man had attacked her. Her lie inflamed the Ku Klux Klan. Throughout the week, a vigilante crowd burned down the town and killed five Black people.

“It’s a place that needs to be remembered,” said Lizzie Jenkins, 82, whose aunt escaped the massacre. “That house is part of who I am.”

In 1870, a post office and train depot opened in Rosewood, which officials named for its abundant pink cedars. Residents worked in lumber yards, turpentine mills and, later, at a factory that turned trees into pencils. Families built houses, churches, a school and a baseball diamond.

One store, owned by a white man, served the town. It sat near the railroad tracks, in the man’s three-story Victorian house with stained-glass windows, surrounded by 35 acres. When the shooting began, John Wright and his wife sheltered Jenkins’ aunt, Mahulda “Gussie” Brown Carrier, and other Black women and children, hiding them in their attic, closing them into a secret closet, lowering them into the well.

“If it hadn’t been for that store owner, all of them would have died,” said Jenkins. “He kept them safe for two days, until the sheriff could get a train conductor to move them. Most of the people got off the train at the first stop, which is Archer.”

They never went back to Rosewood.

For almost 60 years, people seldom mentioned the massacre. Then, in 1982, a St. Petersburg Times reporter wrote about it, and CBS news turned it into a national story. Director John Singleton made a movie, Rosewood, in 1997, and in 2004, then-Gov. Jeb Bush dedicated a plaque alongside the highway, right behind the John Wright house. Bullet holes now pock the metal. Florida’s Legislature also issued checks up to $150,000 to 10 people who could prove they lived in Rosewood in 1923 — the first time any state paid compensation to Black people for racial injustice.

Jenkins has been trying to save that house for 30 years. It went on the market in 2018, but she and her Real Rosewood Foundation couldn’t drum up the $300,000.

Fuji Scoggins, who had owned the house for 42 years, finally sold it in 2020, to a young clam farmer and his wife. They moved in that April, and Scoggins moved to Chiefland. Jenkins tried to convince Ian Stone to let the foundation buy just the house. Once he learned how much work it needed, he offered to sell it. But the group couldn’t raise the $100,000.

In July, Jenkins and three members of the foundation’s board went to see Stone again, hoping for more time to raise the money.

“His wife made us Kool-Aid and chocolate chip cookies on the porch, and we almost fell out of our chairs when he told us,” she said. Instead of selling John Wright’s historic home, the couple had decided to donate it.

But they want to keep the land to store boats and equipment, maybe set up a clam shop.

So now, the foundation has to find someone to shore up the old house and move it 35 miles down State Road 24 to Archer, onto a 29-acre parcel that Jenkins’ grandfather bought in 1904.

“We’re going to protect and shelter that house,” she said, “like it sheltered the Rosewood survivors.”

She envisions a memorial, history wall, library and retreat center, cabins where people can come stay to hear the story, school groups and bus tours stopping by.

Students from Florida International University are helping draw up plans. Inspectors are coming to see if the house can withstand the move.

“If not, we’re going to take it apart by hand and put it back together on the property,” Jenkins said. “It’s ours now. That’s what’s important.”

Stone and his wife, Hannah, are moving a manufactured home onto the property. They haven’t given the foundation a deadline to move the 120-year-old house, Jenkins said.

Stone told the Citrus County Chronicle that he felt he couldn’t preserve the home himself, but he appreciated the history.

“I don’t want to tear this house down or demolish it,” he said. “I’m happy to see it being preserved.”

Jenkins has no idea how much the move and renovations might cost. She’s hoping for donations, getting help applying for grants.

“Our history is who we are,” she said. “I want this young generation to understand. We owe that to the house.”

For more information about the Real Rosewood Foundation, or to donate to the move, go to: Real Rosewood Foundation, Inc.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Singleton
Person
Jeb Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Black People#House#The Ku Klux Klan#Victorian#St Petersburg Times#Cbs News#Legislature#Chiefland#Kool Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Floyd County, IACharles City Press

Floyd County Museum holds open house

Patrons attend the open house at the Floyd County History Museum on Saturday. The event served as an opportunity to see the “1940s Childhood Nostalgia” exhibit, which was researched, designed and installed by the museum’s Junior Historians, Xander Graeser and Carter Haberkorn. To complement that exhibit, some light 1940s hors d’oeuvres were served, including an all-in-one meal dish prepared by museum Director Jennifer Thiele.
Museumschronicle-express.com

Finger Lakes Museum hosts community open house Sept. 11

BRANCHPORT – The Finger Lakes Museum has experienced a tremendous 2021 program season with the success of an environmental lecture series, in-person and virtual workshops, and paddling programming for all ages and skill levels. September 11 marks another exciting event on the calendar, as they will be holding a community...
Sun-Journal

Dixfield Historical Society renovates Museum House

For nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of regular program meetings for the Dixfield Historical Society as well as the annual Downtown Summer Market, the membership has turned its focus to the Museum House. Much work has been done this spring and summer with a group...
East Los Angeles, CAtheeastsiderla.com

An old East LA movie house may become a historic landmark

East Los Angeles -- The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has nominated the fire damaged Unique Theatre as a historic landmark. It has been a long time since movies were screened in the 94-year-old theater, which has been carved up into retail spaces. But the theater in the 3600 block of East 1st Street is an example of Art Deco architecture with classical details, including a dramatic "blade" sign and marquee as significant features, according to officials.
Orange, CTorangetownnews.com

Stone-Otis House Museum Is Open

The Stone-Otis House is open Sundays 1:00-3:00. Come tour the 1830 home built a mere 8 years after the founding of the Town of Orange. The year 2022 will be a banner one as Orange will be celebrating 200 years as Orange. Changed as a part of North Milford, our town had the powers as other towns in the state with officers elected at designated meetings. The first town meeting was held on the 2nd Monday, June 1822 with the following chosen officers: Town Clerk, Selectmen, Treasurer, Constables, Grand Jurors, Tythingmen*, Sealers of Weights & Measures, Pound Keepers, and Fence Viewers. By June of that year a Board of Assessors was chosen. You can find more interesting facts about Orange in our history book, History of Orange by Mary Woodruff, available at the Academy, open Saturdays 10-3.
Museumscarriagetownenews.com

Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum Receives Fabulous Find Grant

SOUTH BERWICK, MAINE —Historic New England's Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum received a July grant of $8391 from The Fabulous Find Resale Boutique to support museum programming celebrating the LGBTQ+ experience, the arts, and community. The Fabulous Find is a nonprofit resale boutique that makes grants to area nonprofits serving...
Museumshoodline.com

Saved historical Cliff House artifacts will get a new museum, at the Cliff House

The rich historical relics that adorned the Cliff House have changed hands a few times since the famed restaurant’s December 2020 closure. First, a gang of thieves stole a number of these items in late January, though most were recovered when a suspect was arrested the following month. The whole collection was auctioned off in mid-March, but with a community group Save the Cliff House Collection holding a fundraiser to preserve as many of those items as possible for the public’s continued enjoyment.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

PHOTOS: The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ House in Florida is now a free museum

More than 30 years after Tim Burton shot his goth classic "Edward Scissorhands" in Tampa Bay, the fictional Bogg Family house in Lutz has been transformed into a museum. "Google sends people straight from Disney here, I mean it's crazy," Joey Licalzi, who bought the home for $230,000 with his wife Sharon almost a year ago, tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Hudson, NYNY1

Retired fireboat becomes floating museum

On Sept. 11, 2001, firefighter Tom Sullivan was finishing a 24-hour shift working with the FDNY’s Marine 1 Unit on the Hudson, featuring the Fireboat John D. McKean. When an airplane slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, the McKean and its crew headed downriver from its headquarters to respond to a scene that would get more chaotic as each minute went by.
Rowlett, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Century-old house renovated

Standing nearly 100 years in the city of Rowlett, the Dee Oliver house on Rowlett Road and Main Street is being renovated by residents Jessica and Carmichael Jones to serve as the new location for Hacienda Del Centro – Harry and Vincent Morales’ upcoming restaurant. The Dee Oliver house was...
Floyd County, IACharles City Press

1940s cuisine offered at Floyd County Historical Museum at open house Saturday

Patrons can enjoy some 1940s-style cuisine Saturday at the Floyd County Historical Museum in Charles City. The museum is hosting an open house, which includes free admission for everyone, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will serve as an opportunity to see the “1940s Childhood Nostalgia” exhibit, which was researched, designed and installed by the museum’s Junior Historians Xander Graeser and Carter Haberkorn.
Grafton, VTThe Eagle Times

The magical Fairy House Festival returns to the Nature Museum

GRAFTON, Vt. — Walk the Fairy House trail at the annual Fairy House Festival and discover a magical village filled with uniquely crafted fairy schools, libraries, and playgrounds. Since 2007, The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt., has been welcoming visitors from across New England to its wondrous Fairy House Festival,...
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Abandoned business begins demolition

BUCKHANNON — For years, the building that used to house Long John Silver’s has sat empty, waiting for someone to come along and purchase it for a new purpose. Well, the wait is finally over following a purchase that was reportedly made just days ago, and demolition of the property began Wednesday. The buyer of the property, located at 553 Route 20 South, was not revealed; however, the hint of possible new construction was reported.
Mclean County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lasting Legacy: Rickard, museum co-founder, remembered for her passion

McLean County is mourning who some consider a Renaissance woman. Euleen Rector Rickard, co-founder of the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center, died Aug. 22. She was 98. David Scott, the museum’s board president, said the museum was founded by Rickard and her late husband, Alvin, in...
Cayuga, NYFingerLakes1

Seward House Museum has seen major success this year

The Seward House Museum has been very successful this summer, according to Tour Cayuga’s Karen Kuhl. Maria Coleman says that tours are limited to 16 people per tour due to COVID, but that they have been selling out almost every day that they’re open. Fundraising didn’t happen last year due...
Gladwin, MIGladwin County Record

Restoring family history

An old farmhouse stands on a large plot of land just north of Gladwin on Eagleson Rd. Each generation of the Stickney family has walked the halls of this home since it’s construction in the early 1900s and now, it has opened it’s doors for all to enjoy. The farmhouse...
RestaurantsSpinal Column

Sidecar of Commerce becomes Commerce Public House

After almost three years in business, Sidecar of Commerce closed its doors on August 28 and will reopen on September 9 as Commerce Public House, a lifelong ambition for owner Terri M Hayosh, who had a license agreement with Sidecar. She is not only excited about realizing this dream come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy