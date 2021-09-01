Will China ETFs Suffer on Slowing Factory Activity Growth?
The world’s second-largest economy witnessed a slower pace in factory activity growth in August. Surging raw material prices and COVID-related constraints are likely to have impacted manufacturers, building pressure on them. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) came in at 50.1 for August in comparison with 50.4 in July. The metric also lagged analysts’ forecast of 50.2, per a Reuters article. Notably, any reading above 50 signals expansion.www.zacks.com
