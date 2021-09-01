Watch American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 3 tonight: September 1, 2021

This article contains major spoilers for the third episode of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. “AHS: Double Feature” is the fifth season of the Ryan Murphy series that Adina Porter has appeared on, and so far it looks like the most tonally level of the bunch — she previously had a one-episode spot on “Murder House,” and starring roles on “Roanoke,” “Cult” and “Apocalypse.” And as “AHS” fans know those last three in particular get pretty dang silly.