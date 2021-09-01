Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.
The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.
Forecasters said the storm will continue westward and begin to turn northwest over the weekend.
The storm’s winds are reaching 45 mph.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor Larry, but it is too early to tell where the storm will go.
It is the twelfth named storm of the season.
Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 17