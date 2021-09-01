Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane later this week

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS3nF_0bj95EOV00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

Forecasters said the storm will continue westward and begin to turn northwest over the weekend.

The storm’s winds are reaching 45 mph.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Larry, but it is too early to tell where the storm will go.

It is the twelfth named storm of the season.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm Larry#Hurricanes#Cox Media Group#The Atlantic#Tropics#Extreme Weather#Channel 9#Tropics#Fyi#Julian Kate#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hurricane Larry remains a large, powerful storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Larry is now a category 2 storm. Read updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS FOR LIVE UPDATES <<<. Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful storm, the National Hurricane Center said. On the forecast track, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy