Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

Forecasters said the storm will continue westward and begin to turn northwest over the weekend.

The storm’s winds are reaching 45 mph.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Larry, but it is too early to tell where the storm will go.

It is the twelfth named storm of the season.

