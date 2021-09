SANOVO Process SonoSteam has developed a system for decontamination of pathogens on the surface of poultry. The system applies a quick burst of steam and ultrasound in just 1-2 seconds. The combined treatment of steam and ultrasound is delivered simultaneously by a specially constructed nozzle. When steam is pushed through the nozzles, it starts generating the ultrasound. Ultrasound sets the air of the laminar zone in a state with intensified molecular oscillations, resulting in the destruction of the protective characteristics of the laminar sublayer.