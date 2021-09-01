Aurora One Fund kicks off new season with Kotlin in support role
For 46 years, Aurora One Fund Executive Director Joe Kotlin has worked with the organizations' advisory board, helping agencies that serve the residents of Aurora, whether it was to help the scouts get supplies, provide funds through the Local Emergency Assistance Fund to help people with their utilities, funding for Happy Day School, Volunteers of America food pantry, or any of the 15 agencies served by the One Fund.
