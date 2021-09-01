Cancel
Nio Said To Make Biggest Change To Its In-Vehicle Software System: What You Should Know

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is fighting back criticism about its lack of strong software capability by launching a new intelligent operating system, cnEVpost reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Nio has released the NIO OS version 3.0.0 that has a new user interface and interaction design and also optimizes the functional experience of NIO Pilot as well as NOMI, the report noted.

The new software is the biggest change made by Nio to its in-vehicle system since the company was founded, as per the report.

NIO OS will reportedly also adopt Aspen software architecture for vehicles from the NT1 platform, including NIO ES8, ES6 and EC6 SUV models.

NIO OS will adopt the Banyan software architecture for the ET7 sedan and subsequent models from the NT2 platform.

Why It Matters: Nio, a manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is relying on service offerings to make an impact on customers in China. The company has impressed EV buyers in China with its Nio Life lifestyle app.

Nio’s customers have been urging the company to make improvements to its in-vehicle software too.

The company suffered a setback last month after a fatal crash that involved a Chinese entrepreneur driving an NIO ES8 SUV with the autopilot function turned on.

Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 4% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $39.31.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

#Software System#Software Architecture#Chinese#Nio Inc#Cnevpost#Nio Pilot#Nomi#Nio Os#Nt2#Ev#Nio Life#Nio Es8 Suv
