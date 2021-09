WORCESTER - Officers within the Worcester Police Vice Squad arrested two men on Thursday, September 2, who both face drug charges. According to Worcester Police, officers were conducting surveillance near Lovell Street just before noon on Thursday when they saw what they believed to be a hand-to-hand transaction between a man on foot and another man in an automobile. Officers followed the man in a vehicle to Chandler Street, where he briefly entered a Subaru in a parking lot, then returned to his vehicle.