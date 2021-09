In early August, Deborah Aronson sent out an email to 28 of her friends and family, inviting them to celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, at her home in Englewood. As she had most every year, Aronson planned an all-out "soup-to-nuts" feast for the holiday, the date of which varies every year because it is based on the Hebrew calendar; this year it begins on the night of Sept. 6.