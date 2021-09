Did you see soul music legends Sam and Dave in the 1970s at the Fast Lane in Asbury Park?. Chances are no, but Bruce Springsteen was in the audience of their sparsely attended show in the late ’70s at the Kingsley Street venue. He spoke of the night on the Wednesday, Sept. 1, edition of his “From My Home to Yours” E Street Radio deejay show on SiriusXM.