There was no reason for Jalen Hurts or Joe Flacco to be surprised, or even resentful, that the Eagles traded for a quarterback who has had significant starting experience. After all, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman famously used the term “quarterback factory” to describe his philosophy after the 2020 draft, when he picked Jalen Hurts in the second round even though Carson Wentz, at the time, was ensconced as the franchise quarterback.