South Jersey things to do: Air shows, Bluegrass Festival, motorcycle racing, markets, car shows, food trucks, sunflowers, apple festival
Military aircraft, warbirds and thrilling aerobatics will return to the Millville Executive Airport for the 2021 Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow. The airshow, hosted by Millville Army Air Field Museum, will feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Jet Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and will salute America’s military and veterans. Airshow hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5.www.thedailyjournal.com
