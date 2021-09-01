Cancel
Medford, NJ

South Jersey things to do: Air shows, Bluegrass Festival, motorcycle racing, markets, car shows, food trucks, sunflowers, apple festival

Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary aircraft, warbirds and thrilling aerobatics will return to the Millville Executive Airport for the 2021 Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow. The airshow, hosted by Millville Army Air Field Museum, will feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Jet Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and will salute America’s military and veterans. Airshow hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5.

