Tonight's Forecast: Clear and cool

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: High pressure stays in control for the rest of this week producing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low humidity levels. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid 50s. Friday night into Saturday a cold front will work its way into the region, and we may have a few showers - but at this point, we are not seeing much in the way of heavy, widespread rain. It's a tough call to say we'll be completely dry Sunday and Monday, although it does appear most of the time weather conditions will cooperate with outdoor plans.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the low 50s (some 40s for outlying areas). Winds north-northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY : Increasing clouds and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

