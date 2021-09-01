Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

CEX.IO Broker Becomes the First Zero-Commission Crypto Margin Trading Platform

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEX.IO Broker is delighted to announce that it has eliminated all fees and commissions, becoming the first commission-free crypto margin trading platform in the world with this unprecedented move. In the past few months, the cryptocurrency asset class has experienced significant growth in demand from both individuals and institutional investors....

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cex#Trading Platform#Digital Assets#Cex Io Broker#Aave#Btt#Bnt#Knc#Uma#Fiat Currencies#The Cex Io Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Related
StocksNEWSBTC

Zamzam: How Modern Blockchain Technologies Can Change the Stock Market

The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has for the first time surpassed the $2 trillion mark. This reflects the rapid development of the sector and the inflow of new capital into digital assets. Nevertheless, the crypto industry market cap remains several times smaller than the capitalization of the gold market ($10.6 trillion) or the market for public shares ($100 trillion). Even more, capital is locked in productive assets in the accounts of companies and corporations, in the form of securities, bills of exchange, futures and options, which have been inactive for years, bringing modest dividends to their owners. If even a small portion of this capital moves to the decentralized finance sector, the cryptocurrency market capitalization will increase by billions of dollars. Zam.io’s solutions are designed to unite centralized and decentralized finance by duplicating equity capital on the blockchain. How it works is discussed below.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This unlikely factor supported Bitcoin, Ethereum Options in August

After the devastating May crash, August 2021 marked the first month of actual recovery for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as both assets were able to recapture important resistance levels. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin initially managed to take a position above $42,000, and was now consolidating above the $50k mark. Ethereum re-tested $4000 earlier, and was only about $400 away from its ATH.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Valuing MicroStrategy In Bitcoin

A) How we might discern the value of MicroStrategy (MSTR), a company in a fairly unique situation in the space, as well as the basics of how value investors operate. b) Whether or not, given that MSTR is so heavily invested in bitcoin, the main opportunity cost of investing in MSTR is owning an equivalent amount of bitcoin. Hence, why it now makes more sense to value it in bitcoin than in dollars. The explanation is followed by some rough attempts to do just that!
Currenciescrescentvale.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and the Summer of Crypto

Cryptocurrency is experiencing an overall upward trend for most major forms of digital currency. Even with the recent price changes, the overall trends continue to show positive signs for investors. One of the biggest stories of the summer is the rollout of smart contracts from Charles Hoskinson and everyone working...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the token closely associated with Ripple, is suffering worst of all, declining 15.8%. Most market pundits continue to blame El Salvador for the crash, with Reuters reporting this morning, for example, that the Latin American nation "ran into snags" rolling out its Chivo digital wallet. Users reportedly had trouble registering with the app, and so the government "unplugged it ... in order to connect to more servers and increase capacity."
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

New Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Product Now Being Offered by Matrixport

one of the fastest-growing digital assets financial services platforms in Asia, reveals that it has introduced “BTC-U Range Sniper,” which is described as an innovative “first-mover” product, which enables traders and investors to earn greater returns when the Bitcoin price “moves within a specified range.”. As mentioned in an...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Japanese Financial Services Giant Launching Crypto Fund That Will Invest in XRP

Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is reportedly launching the country’s first cryptoasset fund, which will invest in XRP and four other popular digital assets. According to a report by Bloomberg, SBI intends to launch a fund that will invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Tomoya Asakura, the President of SBI affiliate Morningstar Japan K.K., told Bloomberg the fund would be aimed at investors familiar with cryptoassets and the volatility involved.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitfinex Rolls Out Kazakhstan Regulated Security Token Exchange

Bitfinex’s new STO platform is regulated in Kazakhstan and it will give investors access to blockchain-based equities and tokenized securities. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has announced the launch of a new trading platform focused on Security Token Offerings (STOs). Bitfinex said in a recent announcement that the new platform will...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Wants Major Dogecoin Upgrade, Says Crypto Asset Can Borrow Code From ETH

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Analyst Warns Crypto Markets Look Frothy After ‘Mania’ Took Over

A JPMorgan analyst is issuing a warning following a cryptocurrency market rally that propelled a long list of altcoins to new record highs. JPMorgan managing director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says in a new note to clients that cryptocurrency markets are looking “frothy again,” reports Forbes. “The August rally in non-fungible tokens...
StocksNEWSBTC

Standard Chartered Takes Bullish Stand On Ethereum, Puts Price At $35,000

Ethereum has seen some optimistic price predictions this year. While a lot of analysts have erred on the conservative side, others have gone the route of being overly optimistic. With some putting the price of the altcoin at $20,000, like in the case of Real Vision founder Raoul Pal. But none have gone as high as where the British banking giant puts the price of the asset.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Institutional Investment in Crypto — Experts Weigh-in on Implications

As institutional investment pours into the crypto space, there are questions about how this will affect the space. Insiders look at the opportunities to push for mainstream adoption while also weighing up overall influence. The crypto space exploded over the last year. From bitcoin reaching its all-time high, the NFT...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Why Distributed Ledger Technology Will Improve Financial Markets

Rossouw recently listed 10 reasons why he sees distributed ledger technology as transformative. He stressed any change for most financial markets players is difficult for many reasons but beginning with the challenge of updating legacy systems while remaining operational. “To introduce change into that environment is a very tedious process...
StocksShawano Leader

Secrets That Set Winners Apart In The Crypto Trading Industry

Over the years, cryptocurrencies have emerged as an exciting investment opportunity. The market is volatile, but there are good chances of making millions if you learn the trade secrets. But it is more challenging than you think because good fortune is only a small part of the recipe. Success may come overnight if you are lucky enough, but there are more ingredients you need to mix in to win the game. Let us share the secrets that set winners apart in the crypto industry.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

Why Could Cardano Return 1668% In 8-month and Became the Third-largest Cryptocurrency?

Crypto markets are prospering today, especially the altcoins. Currently, the popular altcoin ADA, Cardano’s native coin, continuously registered its all-time highs since August 19th, surpassing the previous record of $2.47 on May 16th. As of May 2021, Cardano is the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Three months passed by, it became the third-largest one, behind Bitcoin and Ether.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bit2Me Crypto Exchange Introduces a New Suite of Products to Fuel its Global Expansion

The cryptocurrency industry has proven to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the past decade. The shifting interest of the general public towards cryptocurrencies is evident as the number of new tokens and their respective volumes on exchanges continue to grow at a phenomenal rate. Recent studies place the crypto market’s annual growth rate at around 7.1% in the short term (2026) and a whopping 12.8% by the end of 2030.

Comments / 0

Community Policy