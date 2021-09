NEW CUMBERLAND — Efforts to repair a street just outside of the Weirton city limits could be more problematic than expected. Hancock County commissioners, during their meeting Thursday, announced the receipt of a letter from the West Virginia Division of Highways concerning the condition of Basil Drive, a dead-end road which begins off of Patricia Drive in the Cove Valley Estates development along Kings Creek Road. According to recent media reports, residents of Basil Drive were trying to get assistance with the road, which they called unsafe.