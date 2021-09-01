Marking our history: Like 9/11, COVID pandemic a 'generation-making event'

New Documentary Explores the Impact of the 9/11 Tragedy Through the Stories of Seven Children Who Lost Their Fathers. Among the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 were more than 100 expectant fathers. Two decades later, their children are coming of age. On the 20th anniversary of the events, GENERATION 9/11 focuses on the stories of seven children whose fathers died that day and reveals how an entire generation was shaped by the tragedy and its aftermath. Born at the dawn of the 21st century, they arrived in a world where the 9/11 attacks initially drew the nation together. But by the time they entered high school, America was more divided than ever. Now entering adulthood, they carry a new sense of responsibility. Commissioned by PBS, ARTE France and Channel 4, GENERATION 9/11 is produced by Arrow Pictures and directed by Liz Mermin. The documentary premieres on Tuesday, August 31, 9:00-11:00 p.m. on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.