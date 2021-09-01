Cancel
MLB

Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets ditched their thumbs-down celebration Tuesday afternoon and replaced it with a full-blown mob scene on the field. After Javier Baez prolonged a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single, Michael Conforto walked it off with another single that scored two runs — including Baez from first as the winning run, with some help from a Marlins fielding error — to lift the Mets to a dramatic 6-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field.

wmleader.com

#Mets#Marlins#Braves#Dodgers#Ap
