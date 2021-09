PASADENA, Calif. -- After three frustrating seasons at UCLA, the tide is starting to turn for the Bruins under coach Chip Kelly. Their 38-27 win against No. 16 LSU at the Rose Bowl on Saturday went down as an upset in Las Vegas, but it shouldn't have. It was a convincing performance that, coupled with poor performances around the Pac-12, established the Bruins as a serious conference title contender.