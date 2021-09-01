Cancel
Peabody, MA

7 Massachusetts School Districts To Offer Full-Time Remote Learning To Students This Fall

By Liam Martin
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

PEABODY (CBS) — Throughout the pandemic there were a lot of complaints about remote learning from students, teachers and parents. But for some kids, taking classes from home was a positive, even transformative experience.

That’s why administrators in Peabody applied to the state of Massachusetts to start their own K-12 remote school.

“The Peabody Personalized Remote Education Program, or Peabody PREP for short,” explained Superintendent Dr. Josh Vadala.

The fully remote school was designed for kids like Anise Lopez and Matt Peabody. Both are rising sophomores, and both realized they learned better from home.

“I was nervous to go into school, social anxiety. This helps a lot to be in the comfort of my own home,” Matt told WBZ-TV.

For Anise, it was more about not wanting to navigate the social ‘shenanigans’ as she called them, “All that extra talking. Basically, I can’t focus,” she said.

For other families, the decision to enroll in Peabody PREP is more about health and safety.

“The reason we chose it, my rising third-grader is immune-compromised,” Meredith Parsons told WBZ.

All four of her kids stayed remote last spring and she has no qualms about keeping them home again this coming year.

“For my younger ones, the teacher just engaged them. There were slides, there was fun. They enjoyed it,” she said.

Keeping it fun is Erika Sandstrom’s job. As a digital media teacher, she is coaching the online teachers to bring their remote classrooms alive. She uses a green screen to help superimpose herself and students onto any background to help students visualize concepts.

“The skills [teachers] have now, they are ready to go, they are so excited,” she said.

For high schoolers, the schedule will be different from their friends who attend school in person.

“We semesterized the high school,” explained Assistant Superintendent and Director of Digital Learning, Dr. Chris Lord.

Freshmen and sophomores will focus strictly on English and math for the first half of the year, then study science and social studies in the spring. The upper classes will do the opposite.

“[It] gives kids time to focus on those core subjects. I’m hoping the Peabody PREP kids rock star the MCAS in March,” he said.

A total of 13 districts sent applications to the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to start remote academies. Only seven — Attleboro, Brockton, Chelsea, Peabody, Pittsfield, Springfield and Westfield — are planning to welcome students in the Fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZwO0_0bj8p9bd00

Thirteen districts applied to the state to start remote learning academies. Seven will welcome students this fall. (WBZ-TV graphic)

Superintendent Vadala hopes Peabody PREP allows the district to give each kid their best opportunity to succeed.

“We want it to be innovative, we want to think outside the box and try as many options as we can for our families,” he said.

Anisa is thrilled to be able to continue to get straight A’s and get more sleep by avoiding the trek to and from school.

“I don’t think words can describe how grateful I am,” she said.

Related
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Boston School Bus Drivers’ Union Wants Start Of School Thursday Postponed Due To Routing ‘Fiasco’

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston school bus drivers’ union wants the start of school in the city to be postponed. Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday in Boston, but the union says bus routing for the new school year is “by far the worst fiasco we’ve witnessed in our careers.” Boston Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying classes will start on time as planned. “We expect our bus drivers to report to work for the first day tomorrow, and all parties will continue in good faith negotiation until we reach an agreement on a long-term contract. BPS will continue to do everything...
Melrose, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

2 Melrose Classes Quarantined After 2 Positive COVID Cases In First Week Of School

MELROSE (CBS) – Just days into the new school year, two classrooms in Melrose are being told to quarantine because of positive coronavirus cases. Superintendent Julie Kukenberger is not saying which specific school is involved. “We have quarantined two classes and some additional individuals due to two positive individuals who live in the same household,” she told WBZ-TV in a statement. “Because they tested positive on Saturday, all close contacts will quarantine for 7 days from their last exposure, which was Thursday, September 2, 2021.” Kukenberger said that means as long as these close contacts remain asymptomatic they could return to in person...
Braintree, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Braintree High School Closed Due To Asbestos Issue

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Braintree High School was closed Wednesday due to an asbestos issue. Last week, a broken water pipe pushed back the start of classes one week. Then Tuesday night, parents learned the school would be closed again. The interim superintendent wrote in an email to parents that after the pipe burst, several tiles were tested for asbestos. Results came back late Tuesday, and Department of Environmental Protection regulations require the building be closed for air and surface testing. “Obviously, the timing could not be worse,” parents were told in the email. Results are expected on Wednesday, and the school could be approved to reopen by Thursday. “If the testing is positive, which we believe will be the case, then we should be in position to open tomorrow,” the interim superintendent wrote. “The regulations related to asbestos are rightfully strict and comprehensive. Our buildings are 50 years or older, and still have items that contain this material. Undisturbed, asbestos poses no threat to safety, however once it has been affected, appropriate precautions need to be followed to ensure a healthy environment.”
Townsend, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

School Nurses Face Another Challenging Year Keeping Students Safe From COVID

TOWNSEND (CBS) – A new school year has begun, and the COVID-19 Delta variant is keeping school nurses extremely busy across the state. “You do not get a break, we don’t get a lunch,” said Becky Boutwell, District Nurse for North Middlesex School District. “You do what you need to do as a nurse to maintain the safety of the building.” Boutwell overseas seven schools serving 3,000 students. She says her team of seven nurses are working hard. “They are the frontlines for everybody. If we get it wrong, then someone else can get COVID. So we need...
Posted by
CBS Boston

‘A Lot Of Anxiety,’ Some School Districts Get Extra Student Counseling Help From Local Mental Health Providers

CHATHAM (CBS) – Figuring out complicated new schedules, and meeting lots of new kids, students at Monomoy Middle School got to check out their new school a week before classes started. And while kids get used to being in the hallways, teachers are getting ready to assess where they are academically and mentally. According to Melissa Maguire, the head of student services in the district, school counselors are always busy, but this year they expect to see even more kids struggling. “A lot of anxiety,” she told WBZ-TV. “Especially if you already had social anxiety. And a lot of kids are actually afraid...
Lawrence, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Medal Of Honor Recipients Visit 5 Massachusetts Schools, Arrive Via Blackhawk Helicopter

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Medal of Honor recipients flew on Wednesday to Lawrence High School, just one of several stops to speak with and hopefully inspire young minds. The Medal of Honor recipients flew in on a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter. With them, the nation’s highest and most rare military decoration, only bestowed upon the bravest heroes. The two recipients took the stage in the Performing Arts Center of Lawrence High School, telling their stories of both sacrifice and profound pride in their service. Their hope was to impact even a single student to think twice about what an honor it is to...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Boston Voters Approve Vaccine Mandates At Work, Masks In Schools, New Poll Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – A new poll shows Boston voters approve of vaccine mandates at work and mask mandates at schools. The Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll of 500 likely voters found 72-percent agreed that employers should require their workers be vaccinated. Eighty-seven percent said they support the state’s mandate that students and teachers wear masks in schools . There were divisions along party lines though. Researchers found 94-percent of Democrats were for the mask mandate while only 56-percent of Republicans supported it. Among independents, 76-percent supported it. As for vaccine at work mandates, 82-percent of Democrats supported it, compared to just 44-percent of Republicans and 55-percent of independents. The poll was conducted from September 2-4. You can see the complete results here.
EducationPosted by
CBS Boston

UMass Medical School Changes Name To UMass Chan Medical School After $175 Million Donation

WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Medical School has changed its name to UMass Chan Medical School after a massive and historic donation. The $175 million gift from The Morningside Foundation is reportedly the largest donation ever to the UMass system. The Newton-based investment group is led by billionaire Gerald Chan. With gratitude for the transformational philanthropy of the Morningside Foundation, UMass Medical School is now UMass Chan Medical School. Learn about the history-making gift at @UMass and the name changes for #UMassChan's three schools: https://t.co/7w9uO0J81a #WhyUMassChan pic.twitter.com/hMK0Ce3qdc — UMass Medical School (@UMassChan) September 7, 2021 The medical school and it’s three graduate schools will be renamed after his family. “This is just the beginning of what will be the next act of an incredibly important medical institution, not just here in the Commonwealth, not just around the country, but across the world,” Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the donation. Back in 2014, the foundation donated $350 million to Harvard’s school of public health. It was renamed for Gerald Chan’s father, the late T.H. Chan.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

23,858 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Just 0.53% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased this week, but remains less than 1% of all vaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 23,858 people, which is just 0.53% of around 4.5 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 19,443 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 762 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 651 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.02% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 162 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 144 last week, which marks 0.004% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Boston’s Urban Golf Club Provides Golf Instruction While Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

BOSTON (CBS) — Playing in Boston’s Harambee Park, young neighbors were getting some notes in networking on Friday. Marcos Baugh runs Urban Golf Club, where all are welcome. “I frame golf as a tool. Not so much a sport or just a game to be played. It really is a tool that can bridge socioeconomic gaps in the community,” the 27-year-old Stoughton native explained. “It’s always about who you meet and who you know. I don’t think there’s a better place to know or meet somebody then on the golf course.” This is about a lot more than golf instruction. There are some...

