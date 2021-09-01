Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Windows: Control clients with group policies

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Even on a single privately used Windows PC there is a lot to be set when it is started up: Cortana, telemetry and energy saving settings, standard browser, start page, desktop background, standard printer and much more. Most of the settings are made on the private PC over time, if something is missing or bothersome. In large networks of companies, schools, universities and authorities, this is not an option: As an administrator, you not only want to relieve those sitting in front of the PCs from having to set up, but even forbid them to do so. You might want to allow your own cat as a desktop background, but keep it away from energy-saving settings, device managers and other browsers as much as possible.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Linux#Mit Technology Review#Group#Active Directory#Mit Technology Review#Mac I#Heise Heise#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Start is Replacing Microsoft News

Microsoft Start is a new personalized news feed that will be available across mobile, web, Windows 10, Windows 11, and Microsoft Edge. Well, “new” in the sense that it is replacing Microsoft News. Which replaced MSN News. Which replaced Bing News. OK, it’s just a new name. “Microsoft Start is...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect error Windows 7 Client

Good afternoon, first of all thank you very much for the help and support for this case:. "The virtual adapter was not set up correctly due to a delay. GlobalProtect will try again soon. If the issue persists, please restart your system" -Windows versión: Windows 7 64bit SP1. -Global Protect...
TechnologyNeowin

Closer Look: Snap Layouts and Snap Groups in Windows 11

Windows 11 hit the Insider Preview Program towards the end of June, and since then, we have been looking at its multiple features and capabilities on offer. While the operating system is under active development and is expected to roll out generally around October, we think it is worthwhile taking a closer look at the OS to give our readers an idea about what to expect.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to fix missing Nvidia Control Panel on Windows 10

If you have an Nvidia GPU or the on-board graphics card on your system is an Nvidia card, you will have the Nvidia Control Panel installed on Windows 10. The Nvidia Control Panel is an app that allows you to control how the graphics card works. This isn’t a stock Windows 10 app though so it may be missing on your system.
TechnologyThe Windows Club

How to enable or disable Zoom auto update using Group Policy and Registry

If you want to allow or block Zoom from installing updates automatically, this step-by-step guide will help you. Here is how you can enable or disable Zoom auto update using the Local Group Policy Editor and the Registry Editor. By default, the Zoom desktop client downloads and installs available updates...
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to disable driver updates in Windows 10 using Group Policy Editor

With regular updates being rolled out to your computer, the hardware, as well as software, remains up to date. It’s a good thing given that the update includes security patches, bug fixes, and sometimes performance improvements. However, they may be a situation when updating the driver on your computer breaks...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

MSI Windows 11 BIOS Updates Surface for AMD Motherboards

To get ready for the October 5th launch of Windows 11, it's inevitable that a lot of Motherboard manufacturers are going to release updated BIOSes. Updating your BIOS isn't required for the new OS, but certain features such as having TPM enabled by default, make sense. According to WCCFTech, MSI...
Computersvmware.com

"Installing VMWare Tools" "system cannot find the drive" (upgrader.exe)

I am trying to create a Windows 10 Pro virtual machine on an Ubuntu 20.04 Lenovo Thinkpad laptop. It was originally bought with Windows 10 Pro and according to https://forums.lenovo.com/t5/ThinkPad-L-R-and-SL-series-Laptops/Corrupt-OS-on-IdeaFlex-5/m-p/5094994... the Windows Product Key is encoded in the motherboard. The VM is created and boots Windows 10, Then after some...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Linux kernel: more powerful driver for the NTFS file system integrated

Linux distributions should soon support the Windows NTFS file system better out of the box. This is thanks to a new NTFS kernel driver called “NTFS3”, which will be included in Linux 5.15, which is expected at the beginning of November. NTFS3 offers functions that have so far been lacking in the approach mostly used for NTFS support. At the same time, the new kernel code promises better performance. How significant the difference will actually be remains to be seen, however. Because the new driver has also released new energy for the developers of the driver commonly used up to now. For their part, they are working on a new version.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Outlook.com can now be the default email client for Windows 11

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. This feature is compatible with both Windows 10 and 11. No major changes to...
ComputersCodecademy

7 benefits of cloud computing

Cloud computing is becoming more and more popular. Every day, more companies are turning away from traditional IT infrastructures and corporate data centers. Instead, they're flocking to cloud services and platforms — but why?. In this article, we'll explore the many benefits behind cloud computing's popularity. But first, let's look...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

FreeBSD 13 available for the Microsoft cloud

The current FreeBSD 13.0 release is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This was announced by the FreeBSD Azure Release Engineering Team. Together with Microsoft, FreeBSD was made ready to run under Hyper-V over five years ago. FreeBSD 10.3 was the first version of the free open source operating system that could run in the Azure cloud and was offered by Microsoft as a finished image.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Attackers are exploiting zero-day RCE flaw to target Windows users (CVE-2021-40444)

Attackers are exploiting CVE-2021-40444, a zero-day remote code execution vulnerability in MSHTML (the main HTML component of the Internet Explorer browser), to compromise Windows/Office users in “a limited number of targeted attacks,” Microsoft has warned on Tuesday. About CVE-2021-40444 and the attacks. CVE-2021-40444 is a set of logical flaws that...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Microsoft 365 training set for today

Microsoft will host a training on Microsoft Outlook today at noon. The training will discuss navigating Outlook, customizing the user experience and key features to help increase productivity. Training objectives:. Navigate the Outlook interface and view available options. Customize the user experience. Learn to manage mail, calendar, tasks, and contacts.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

l + f: Server access data with chips

At the “McDonalds Monopoly” there are annual prizes for collecting and combining stickers on fast food packaging. In Great Britain, however, winners of the sticker campaign currently running there received a few extras that they certainly hadn’t expected. Prize notifications that were sent by email last weekend contained voucher codes and the like as well as information on the SQL database servers of the UK Monopoly game – including passwords in plain text.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft details how Windows 11 makes PCs faster by optimizing system resources

Windows 11, the first version of Windows developed under the leadership of Surface inventor Panos Panay is about to bring big changes to the desktop OS. Microsoft touted a major design effort and a more developer-friendly Microsoft Store, while also introducing Windows 11 as the first version of Windows developed for a hybrid work world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy