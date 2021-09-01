Windows: Control clients with group policies

Even on a single privately used Windows PC there is a lot to be set when it is started up: Cortana, telemetry and energy saving settings, standard browser, start page, desktop background, standard printer and much more. Most of the settings are made on the private PC over time, if something is missing or bothersome. In large networks of companies, schools, universities and authorities, this is not an option: As an administrator, you not only want to relieve those sitting in front of the PCs from having to set up, but even forbid them to do so. You might want to allow your own cat as a desktop background, but keep it away from energy-saving settings, device managers and other browsers as much as possible.