Austin Gomber struggles again, Rockies lose second straight to Rangers – The Denver Post

When CJ Cron is in the zone, it doesn’t matter what type of pitch his opponent sends his way. As long as he likes the location, he's confident he can make hard contact. The month of August has belonged to him and him alone. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, he was hitting .382 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this month. He added onto those totals Tuesday, smashing a fastball 432 feet for his 11th August homer and 34th RBI, the most in a month by an MLB player this season. He’s had multiple hits in almost half of his games this month.