Austin Gomber struggles again, Rockies lose second straight to Rangers – The Denver Post
Too little, too late, too familiar. Yep, the Rockies lost on the road again Tuesday night, falling 4-3 to Texas at Globe Life Field. The Rockies took two of three games from the mighty Dodgers in Los Angeles over the weekend, but that feels like California dreamin’ now. They have now lost two in a row to the Rangers, who own a 47-85 record. The Rockies, meanwhile, slid to 17-50 on the road.rockydailynews.com
